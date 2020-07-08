Old strategy of disinformation against Iran ‘to no avail'

In a tweet late on Tuesday, Mousavi hailed the Iran-China Comprehensive Cooperation Action Plan, saying that the old strategy of disinformation by the enemies to get the right details and information about the cooperation will be to no avail.

He added that Iran-China Comprehensive Partnership Action Plan is a clear roadmap and principled guide for relations between the two major countries in the future world, where China, as the world's leading economic power in the near future, and Iran as the great power of the West Asian region, can counter the pressure of bullies with complementary relationships and ensure common interests.

"There is no ceding of the Iranian islands, nor the presence of the [foreign] military forces, nor any other illusions," Mousavi stressed.

The spokesman reiterated that The old strategy of disinformation to get the right details and information that is being pursued seriously by the enemies of the interests of the two nations will get nowhere.

