US seeking to take Iran's nuclear case to Security Council

He made the remarks on Monday at a meeting with Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri.

“The US has been pursuing a policy of maximum pressure for about three and a half years which began a year after the implementation of JCPOA,” he emphasized.

“The policy of maximum pressure began when the US realized that Iran had achieved what it wanted from the Nuclear Deal,” he noted.

Referring to the achievements of the JCPOA, he maintained, “These days, the US seeks to take Iran’s nuclear case to the UN Security Council,” adding, “One of the ways the US is doing this is through the IAEA Board of Governors.”

FA/ 4967561