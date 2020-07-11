Zarif to attend parl. security commission on Sunday

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour said Zarif is set to attend the commission’s session on Sunday (July 12), to answer the lawmakers' questions regarding a resolution issued by the Board of Governors (BoG) of the International Atomic Energy Agency against the Islamic Republic and as well as Iran-China’s 25-year cooperation roadmap.

Zarif had attended the parliament last Sunday (July 5) to discuss the IAEA’s new resolution.

EU’s troika resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved by the IAEA BoG on June 19. In this resolution, three European countries including UK, Germany and France backed by the United States urged Iran to give IAEA inspectors access to two of its nuclear sites and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Iranian Cabinet approved the final draft of a 25-year roadmap for Iran-China strategic relations earlier in June. The primary purpose of the plan is said to promote bilateral strategic cooperation at regional and international levels using a win-win approach.

MR/IRN83850649