Industrial knowledge-based firms export $741mn of products

According to Miraboutaleb Badri, an official form of Export Development Office of Industrial and Mineral Products of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) said that in the said time, 350 Iranian knowledge-based firms active in this sector exported $152 million of products to Iraq, $70 million to Russia, $ 61 million to Afghanistan and $ 56 million to Syria.

As he added, the firms exported $186 million of chemicals, $152 million of drugs, $99 million of mineral and metal products, $50 million of information technology and digital content, and $48 million of polymer materials in the said period.

Iran has focused on promoting the export of products of knowledge-based companies as one of its main missions and in this way, it has taken considerable steps.

Based on earlier reports, medicine, and medical equipment, polymer and chemical products, and industrial machinery are the major items exported by the Iranian companies mainly to Central Asia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Persian Gulf littoral states.

Supporting knowledge-based companies is the priority of the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade in the current year.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s major production units, especially in the field of basic goods and healthcare products, were completely active and this could be an opportunity to increase the country’s non-oil exports when the outbreak is over.

ٍِِِDeputy Head of the Office of International Business Development Masoud Hafezi said the export of products developed by knowledge-based companies is expected to considerably increase this year.

