Iran’s knowledge-based firms export $600mn last year

Turning to the activity of knowledge-based companies in the field of export, he added, “the department has focused on promoting export of products of knowledge-based companies as one of its main missions and in this way, it has taken considerable steps.”

For this purpose, the department has thus far presented high-quality services to a number of 2,500 knowledge-based companies for empowering and developing market, he emphasized.

To date, more than 450 knowledge-based companies have exported their products to other countries, he said, adding, “medical equipment and medicines are the main products exported by knowledge-based firms to abroad.”

Given the measures taken by knowledge-based companies, export market of Iranian knowledge-based companies is satisfactory, he said, adding, “effective steps have been taken to develop export market of these companies despite sanctions imposed against the country and existence of obstacles such as outbreak of coronavirus.”

Efforts are underway to export products of knowledge-based companies in Central Asian and neighboring countries’ markets, he stressed.

Focusing on international markets is one of the long-term objectives of all knowledge-based companies, he added.

