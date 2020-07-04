Iran triggered JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions: Zarif

In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “Don’t believe the hype: Iran triggered #JCPOA DRM on at least 6 occasions (in ref to U.S. AND E3 violations)."

He went on to refer to dates of these letters as 16 Dec 2016 (U.S.), 10 May 2018 (U.S.), 17 June 2018 (U.S.), 6 Nov 2018 (U.S. & E3), 8 May 2019 (U.S. & E3), 2 July 2020 (E3)

"I will be publishing all my letters shortly,” he added while also posting images of parts of letters sent by Iran on the mentioned dates.

In a letter to Borrell on Friday, Zarif denounced the noncompliance by Germany, the UK, and France regarding the nuclear deal, after the three European states drafted an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

Foreign Minister Zarif has emphasized in the letter that “any interference in the ongoing Safeguards cooperation between Iran and the IAEA would run counter to the JCPOA and could have negative effects on the principles of the existing Safeguards cooperation."

EU Foreign Policy Chief responded to Zarif's letter, saying “I have received today a letter from the Foreign Minister of Iran referring Iran’s concerns regarding implementation issues by France, Germany and the United Kingdom under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to the Joint Commission for resolution through the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the agreement.”

“As I have said previously, the Dispute Resolution Mechanism requires intensive efforts in good faith by all,” he said, adding, “As Coordinator of the Joint Commission, I expect all JCPOA participants to approach this process in this spirit within the framework of the JCPOA.”

