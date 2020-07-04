Zarif to address virtual MED2020 on Mon.

The live streaming of the event will be available here on July 6 at 4 pm CEST / 6.30 pm Tehran Time.

Zarif will be in conversation with the Director of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI), Paolo Magri.

The conference is hosted by ISPI and by cooperation among ministries of foreign affairs of Iran and Italy, Iran's embassy in Rome, and Institute for Political and International Studies of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs.

As reported, the EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell is also to deliver a speech to the virtual event on July 14.

MED2020 is to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the challenges of MENA countries, i.e. those in the Middle East and North Africa, under the outbreak.

