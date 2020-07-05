Parl. speaker calls for reducing JCPOA commitments

Iran’s parliament will not allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to do anything without restrictions.

Speaking in today’s open session of the Parliament after remarks of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, he said, “we request to stand up against the excessive demands of other parties involved in nuclear deal, so that policies adopted for reducing JCPOA commitments should be implemented.”

He pointed to the role of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this field and added, “Iran’s Foreign Ministry can play a leading and important role in the field of economic power. For this purpose, Economic Deputy Office was formed in the ministry to follow up the case.”

He called on the Economic deputy Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take more practical steps in this regard.

He reiterated, “if we could not attract foreign investors into the country through JCPOA, effective steps should be taken in order to transfer the money and currency of people left in some other countries.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf pointed to the spread of COVID-19 which has brought about many problems at borders of the country and added, “Ministry of Foreign Affairs needs to be more active in trade exchanges and transactions.”

Ghalibaf emphasized, “International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Board of Governors should know that Islamic Republic of Iran and legislators in the Parliament will never allow it to do whatever they want without any restriction.”

Turning to their excessive demands of IAEA in this field, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf reiterated, “we expect that policies taken in the field of reducing commitments within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) should be implemented.”

MA/4965975