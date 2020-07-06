Russia opposes launch of JCPOA's 'dispute resolution'

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov in a tweet on Monday wrote, "#E3 and #Iran try to launch from different perspectives Dispute Resolution Mechanism. Not a good idea."

"Instead of fruitless and potentially damaging disputes of this kind all #JCPOA participants need to think together how to preserve the nuclear deal which is in a very bad shape," he added.

His tweet came in reaction to Iran's Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif's letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell.

Zarif sent a letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief to denounce the EU3’s non-compliance with JCPOA after the three European states drafted an anti-Iranian resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

“Following the irresponsible and illegal measure by the three European states (Germany, the UK, and France) to initiate a draft resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors and also the continuation of non-compliance with the international commitments under the JCPOA and the resolutions passed by the (JCPOA) Joint Commission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran yesterday sent a letter to Mr. Borrell, the European Union Foreign Policy Chief and the JCPOA coordinator, and once again referred the cases of the European countries’ non-compliance according to Article 36 of the JCPOA to the Joint Commission for settlement,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

