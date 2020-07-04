  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2020, 1:31 PM

Iran’s vice president felicitates Belarus on national day

Iran’s vice president felicitates Belarus on national day

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iranian First Vice President Es'hagh Jahangiri in a message on Saturday felicitated the Belarusian government and nation on the country’s national day.

In a letter to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Alexandrovich Golovchenko, offered felicitations on the country’s national day, expressing hope that that the two countries could benefit the existing opportunities and capacities to develop mutual relations.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif had also congratulated his Belarusian Vladimir Maki, government, and the people of this country on their National Day on Thursday.

July 3 is the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, and its people celebrate it every year.

MR/IRN83843324

News Code 160515

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News