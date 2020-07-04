Iran’s vice president felicitates Belarus on national day

In a letter to Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Alexandrovich Golovchenko, offered felicitations on the country’s national day, expressing hope that that the two countries could benefit the existing opportunities and capacities to develop mutual relations.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif had also congratulated his Belarusian Vladimir Maki, government, and the people of this country on their National Day on Thursday.

July 3 is the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus, and its people celebrate it every year.

