No victory would have been gained in absence of resistance

He made the remarks on Thu. in a telephone conversation with the Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziad al-Nakhala.

Were it not for the resistance and struggle of the Palestinian fighters, valuable victories would have not been gained against the Zionist aggressors, Ghalibad reiterated.

He praised the resistance of Palestinian people against the occupation of the Zionist regime and added, “Palestine owes its victory against Zionist aggressors to the resistance and struggle of Palestinian fighters.”

While condemning the movement for the annexation of the West Bank to the occupied lands and territories, Ghalibaf said, “in a recent message sent to the leaders of the Islamic and non-Islamic countries, I warned against this hostile and disgusting Zionist-American action and its consequences.”

He also emphasized the need for the continuation of resistance until the victory of Holy Quds and liberation of all occupied Palestinian territories from hands of usurping Zionists.

For his part, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement congratulated Ghalibaf on his election as Iranian Parliament Speaker and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always been at the forefront of defending the rights of Palestinian people.”

He praised the Islamic Republic of Iran's steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue, saying, “stability and resistance of the Palestinians is one of the most important factors in the defeat of the Zionist regime and the axis of resistance against the Zionist enemy is united."

