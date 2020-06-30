West Bank annexation continuation of Israeli occupation

In a tweet on Tuesday, Ghasemi wrote that West Bank annexation is the continuation of Israeli occupation, greed, and aggression.

“Israel follows its inhumane, racist and illegitimate desires and has no value for UN charter, human rights, and international norms and community,” he noted.

“Failure to take timely action against expansionism, monopolies, and gross violations of the basic principles of international and human rights will have dire consequences for the security and stability of the region and the world,” he added.

Zionist regime intends to annex parts of the West Bank occupied in the 1967 war to its territory. This is part of Trump’s “Deal of the Century” and has angered Palestinians and international communities such as the European Union.

In this plan, the Zionist regime annexes the West Bank towns and the strategic Jordanian Valley to the Occupied Territories.

