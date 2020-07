Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza held a demonstration on Wednesday to express their opposition against Israeli plan to annex part of the West Bank.

The demonstrators also called for the prosecution of Zionist officials for inhumane crimes against the Palestinian people.

The Resistance Force also insisted on continuing the path of resistance with all legitimate means and called for defending the Palestinian land.

Palestinians hold a rally in Gaza against Israeli annexation of West Bank

