Zionist only understand language of resistance: Parl. speaker

He made the remarks on Wed. in a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas)'s Political Bureau and reiterated, “Zionists only understand the language of resistance and any compromise and appeasement against them [Israelis] will not go anywhere.”

Ghalibaf praised the resistance of people of Palestine and bravery of fighters of Palestinian Hamas Movement and hailed the key role of Palestinian leaders in continuing the resistance and triumph over the Zionist regime ‘important’.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported the Palestinian people, he said, adding, “we believe that struggles of Palestinian fighters are preventing the realization of the malicious plans such as so-called “Deal of Century” and recent adventurism of Zionists for the annexation of a part of the West Bank to the occupied lands and territories.”

For his part, Haniyeh congratulated Ghalibaf for his election as Iranian Parliament Speaker and put special emphasis on the resistance and perseverance of Palestinian people.

He also commemorated the name and memory of martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani who played a very decisive and pivotal role in resistance against Zionist regime.

People of Palestine and Hamas Resistance Movement will continue their resistance until the expulsion of Zionists from the occupied lands and territories, he emphasized.

Haniyeh lashed out at the silence of some countries over the occupation of the Zionist regime and its developmental plans taken and added, “We strongly condemn the silence of some countries in the region that seek to normalize their relations with the Zionist regime.”

