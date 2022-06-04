Imam Khomeini's movement changes global equations: Nakhalah

Speaking on the occasion of 33rd demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), Ziyad al-Nakhalah stated that Islamic Revolution came to being under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA) in 1979 and since then, the Islamic Republic of Iran has gained salient achievements and progresses in the regional and international arenas.

He pointed to the salient characteristics of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and stressed that the late Imam Khomeini (RA) revived the pure values of Islam and foiled the conspiracies and plots waged by the Global Arrogance and tyrants against Muslims throughout the world.

Imam Khomeini's presence and movement gave meaning to the lives of Muslims worldwide, al-Nakhalah highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement criticized the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and said Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian nation and their resistance.

Not only Imam Khomeini's Revolution and movement changed the regional equations but also global equations and made people especially Palestinians and Palestinian Resistance Movement stronger and bolder to confront malicious policies of the United States, he added.

MA/IRN84777291