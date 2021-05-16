  1. Politics
9:17 AM

Ghalibaf:

"Heart of Islam beating for Palestine"

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Condemning the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians, Iranian Parliament Speaker asserted that the heart of Islam beats for Palestine.

 The heart of Islam beats for Palestine, the Islamic Ummah and Resistance have stood by the Palestinian cause with strength and confidence so as to punish Zionists for their actions, said Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Sunday open session of the parliament, adding, “We strongly condemn the brutal crimes of the Zionist regime.”

He went on to say, "We welcome the resistance of all parties in Palestine and support any action to stop the Zionist regime's crime."

Unsuccessful plans such as the deal of the century with the compromising of some Arab leaders will lead nowhere, Ghalibaf said.

