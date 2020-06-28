Palestinian Resistance ready to respond West Bank Occupation

Some resources suggest that leaders of the Palestinian Resistance have ordered the commanders of the military forces to prepare themselves to respond Zionist regime’s plan of annexing the West Bank to occupied lands.

According to these reports, all military forces are at their highest readiness and the cooperation among these forces is underway through the framework of joint operation rooms.

“Palestinian Resistance considers Zionist Regime’s plan of West bank annexation actually a war declaration against itself” warned Abu-Ubaydah, the spokesman of Al-Qassam armed wing of Hamas, stressing that they will make their Zionist enemy regret to what they've decided to do.

