Israel afraid of probable third Intifada

“Zionist regime concerns over occurring the Third Intifada in Qaza Strip and West Bank in the aftermath of annexing some parts of the West Bank to occupied territories.”Maavi, the Israeli regime's newspaper wrote in an article, adding that recent negotiations between Israeli security circles and the army forces suggest that annexation of some parts of the West Bank will lead to series of clashes, specifically in Qaza Strip.

According to this report, the clashes may result in the occurrence of the Third Intifada and disbanding Palestinian National Authority. Also, the Hamas Movement won't keep silent over the West Bank occupation and will get involved in this confrontation.

RHM/3365349