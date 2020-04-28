US' new allegations against Iran pessimistic: Ulyanov

“The United States now claims that it will remain a member of the UN Security Council and that it can use the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 to establish a mechanism to restore UN sanctions against Iran,” Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

“It has nothing to do with the fact that the United States has long been out of the deal and trying to break it down. It’s pessimistic.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the bullying policies of the US regarding the nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017. Europe obeyed US instead of 2231,” wrote FM Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

