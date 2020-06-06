US shares proposal to extend Iran arms embargo with Russia: report

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said last month that Moscow will oppose any US attempts to extend the arms embargo, which expires on Oct. 18 and reimpose UN sanctions on Iran, according to New York Times.

Craft told a press briefing that she also shared the draft with the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Estonia and hopes to give the draft to the rest of the 15-member Security Council “pretty soon.”

“I’m stressing that Russia and China need to join a global consensus on Iran’s conduct. This is about the people—the people in the Middle East,” said Craft.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow will do its best to ensure that arms embargo won't be imposed on Iran again.

The Chinese Mission to the United Nations said on 15 May that Washington has no right to extend a UN arms embargo on Tehran after the United States threatened to trigger a return of all sanctions on Iran at the UN Security Council.

"US failed to meet its obligations under Resolution 2231 by withdrawing from #JCPOA. It has no right to extend an arms embargo on Iran, let alone trigger snapback. Maintaining JCPOA is the only right way moving forward," China's UN Mission tweeted.

ZZ/4942108