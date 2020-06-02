UNSC to address report on 2231 Resolution on June 23: France

He made the remarks in a joint video conference with his German counterpart and journalists on Monday to brief on the agenda of the UNSC in June.

Rivière said that there had been ‘no indication’ that any moves have been made on the arms embargo or the snapback mechanism in the deal.

The remarks come as Washington has ramped up efforts to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran which is due to end this October. US has reportedly started lobbying for this aim and has claimed that it can trigger a snapback mechanism that will return UN sanctions against Iran. Tehran has strongly condemned US efforts, noting that US is no longer a participant to the JCPOA since its illegal withdrawal from the deal and hence, cannot start the mechanism.

The French diplomat said that the JCPOA was working well, pointing to the need to preserve the accord.

The lifting of the arms embargo is part of the JCPOA which is endorsed by UNSC resolution 2231.

