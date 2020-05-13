Russia may start talks with Iran in future over selling armament to country: Kabulov

As Ria Novosti reported, Kabulov said Russia does not reject the possibility of holding talks about the issue with Iran, noting that Russia has fully committed to the imposed arms embargo on Iran but is to expire in October.

"Presently, there are no mutual negotiations with Iran about selling weaponry to it but when the embargo expires talks may be held," he said.

"After the lifting of the embargo, Iran has the right to refer to Russia for purchase of required armament," the Russian official added.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has reacted sarcastically to the US allegations of Moscow's support for JCPOA and prevention from the extension of Iran's arms embargo.

In a Wednesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Do you know why Russia supports #JCPOA? Because from October RF will be able to earn some money from supplies of weapons to #Iran.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October. He plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions

On May 9, Member of Russian Defense Ministry Public Council Igor Korotchenko said after its withdrawal from the JCPOA, which was a big mistake, the US is now empty-handed against Iran and is unable to extend Iran's arms embargo.

"The US pulled out from the JCPOA and it cannot legally refer to articles 10 and 11 of UN 2231 Resolution or to activate the trigger mechanism," he underlined.

He named the US' decisiveness and measures to get Iran's arms embargo extended after October 2020 as a type of bullying behavior.

Noting that UNSCR 2231 and JCPOA are inseparable, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on May 5 explained the resolution to his American counterpart once again.

“@SecPompeo pretends UNSCR 2231 is independent from #JCPOA. He should READ 2231,” wrote Zarif in a tweet. Stating that Pompeo did not read the text of the resolution, he added, “JCPOA is PART of 2231. That's why it's 104 pages—& why he’s not read it.” “2231 for Dummies: It would NOT EXIST w/o JCPOA. US violated it & prevented others from complying. US has NO standing,” the Iranian diplomat said.

HJ/IRN83786400