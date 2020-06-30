US seeking to change Iran’s Establishment: Russian envoy

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya delivered a speech at the Security Council meeting on the implementation of Resolution 2231 on Tuesday.

“US policy of imposing unilateral sanctions seems to ignore other countries. We are concerned about developments in the policy of maximum pressure against Iran which can better be termed as maximum suffocation,” he noted.

“Iran is under pressure from all sides. The goal is to change the ruling system or create a situation in which Iran is literally unable to breathe. It's like putting your knee on someone's neck. This crisis has been caused by the United States,” he added.

He also expressed Russia's opposition to US efforts to extend Iran arms embargo.

Nebenzya further criticized the ninth report of the UN Secretary-General regarding the implementation of Resolution 2231.

FA/FNA 13990410001159