US retains no right to abuse UN to vilify Iran: FM Zarif

In a tweet on Thursday, Zarif wrote, "US has tried to heighten tension w/ Iran & bully others to follow."

He pointed to some measures taken by US to create tension against Iran, writing, "But having admitted to: Terror assassination in Iraq, Complicity in war crimes in Yemen & Palestine, Piracy, Breaching JCPOA, UNSCR 2231, & IAEA decisions."

Emphasizing US inability to restore UN sanctions or extend arms embargo against Tehran, Zarif added, "It retains NO right to abuse UN & IAEA to vilify Iran."

He also posted part of “Reports of judgments, advisory opinions and orders” by the “International Court of Justice” in 1971 which clarifies that a party that has not adhered to its commitments cannot retain the right from that relationship.

The remarks come as Washington has ramped up efforts to extend the UN arms embargo on Iran which is due to end this October. US has reportedly started lobbying for this aim and has claimed that it can trigger a snapback mechanism that will return UN sanctions against Iran. Tehran has strongly condemned US efforts, noting that US is no longer a participant to the JCPOA since its illegal withdrawal from the deal and hence, cannot start the mechanism.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has also reacted to US efforts to extend Iran’s arms embargo within the framework of JCPOA noting the US withdrew from the Nuclear Deal and cannot claim to be a member anymore.

Slamming the efforts of the United States to extend UN arms embargo against Iran which is due to expire in October in Separate letters, Russian FM and Chinese senior diplomat have started building a case at the United Nations against Washington’s claim that it can trigger a return of all sanctions on Iran at the Security Council.

