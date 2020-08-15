Iran urges US to ‘stop shaming itself at UN’

“The international community, once again and W/ a clear voice rejected the US reckless and futile attempt to undermine the UNSC credibility. The American –Regime should take a lesson from its total failures and stop shaming itself at UN, otherwise it will get isolated, even more than now", Seyyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted in English.

Earlier on Saturday, in a separate tweet in Persian, he wrote the current isolation of the United States is unprecedented in the 75-year history of the United Nations. "Despite all the travels, pressures, and efforts, the United States was able to make only a small country accompany it.”

Mousavi also reminded “Last night, Iran's active diplomacy, along with the legal strength of the JCPOA defeated the US in the Security Council for the second time."

US proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran on Friday evening failed to receive nine votes in favor of the measure, removing the need for Russia and China to wield their vetoes which they had indicated they were prepared to do.

The resolution only gained two votes in favor (the United States and the Dominican Republic), while two were against (Russia and China).

The remaining 11 nations abstained (France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Vietnam, South Africa, Indonesia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, Estonia).

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said “Friday's vote not only thwarted the US project to extend the arms embargo on Iran but also demonstrated that the international community's involvement in abusing UNSCR 2231, which seeks to use the trigger mechanism is how much acceptable .”

This vote showed the isolation of the United States in using this mechanism, he added.

