Iran, Pakistan discuss latest development in Afghanistan

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iran's special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian and Pakistan's Special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Sediq Khan conferred on the latest developments in Afghanistan including the peace talks in the country.

It should be noted that Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for an official two-day visit.

Atmar held meetings with a number of Iranian officials and the two sides discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

