Iran, Afghanistan review bilateral ties

During the visit, the two sides discussed the issue of Afghan citizens in Iran and the joint comprehensive cooperation document.

Rahmani Fazli said that top diplomats of Iran and Afghanistan have agreed on Sunday to finalize the joint comprehensive cooperation document within three months.

The joint comprehensive cooperation document is an important issue for Iran and Afghanistan, he said, adding that it was prepared around five years ago and covers political, security, economic, cultural and social spheres.

Referring to the recent unfortunate events for Afghans, he said that the governments of both countries should try to remove all obstacles in the way of legal traffic and facilitate it so that Afghans can enter to Iran through fully legal and protected routes.

Atmar, for his part, said that the issue of Afghan citizens in Iran is one of the most important issues, and his country is grateful for the hospitality and support of the government and people of Iran.

He added that it is important for two sides to actually take legal action and pave the way for Afghan labor and workers in Iran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation including Afghan political, economy, and security officials, Atmar arrived Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with Foreign Minister Zarif and other Iranian senior officials.

During his meeting with Zarif, the two sides discussed under the framework of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document on economic, border, energy, water, health, medical and security cooperation, as well as discuss the conditions of Afghan nationals in Iran.

ZZ/IRN83829512/83829574