Iran's Zarif, Afghanistan's Atmar hold meeting in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation including Afghan political, economy, and security officials, Atmar arrived Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with Iranian FM Zarif and other Iranian senior officials.

The two sides are to confer under the framework of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document on economic, border, energy, water, health, medical and security cooperation, as well as discuss the conditions of Afghan nationals in Iran, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

