Jun 21, 2020, 12:07 PM

Iran's Zarif, Afghanistan's Atmar hold meeting in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Mohammad Haneef Atmar, the current acting Minister of Afghanistan's Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation including Afghan political, economy, and security officials, Atmar arrived Tehran on Sunday to hold talks with Iranian FM Zarif and other Iranian senior officials.

The two sides are to confer under the framework of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document on economic, border, energy, water, health, medical and security cooperation, as well as discuss the conditions of Afghan nationals in Iran, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

