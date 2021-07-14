  1. Politics
Zarif's envoy, Karzai discuss latest Afghanistan developments

TEHRAN, Jul. 14 (MNA) – Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan and former Afghan president discussed the latest security developments in Afghanistan, stressing the need to resolve issues through peaceful measures.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard, and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai discussed the latest security developments in Afghanistan.

In this telephone conversation, the two sides discussed the latest status of negotiations and peace talks between the Taliban and Afghanistan's central government.

Taherian Fard also stressed the need to resolve the current crisis in Afghanistan through peaceful measures and to prevent a civil war in the country.

