Iranian envoy, Taliban officials hold talks in Doha

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian met with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the deputy political chief and head of the political office of the Taliban in Qatar.

Both sides conferred on reducing violence, mutual interests, and commencing Afghan-Afghan talks without the interference of foreign forces, in particular of the US.

It should be noted that US special envoy for Afghan peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad has also has begun a new round of regional talks and is scheduled to travel to Pakistan, Qatar, and Uzbekistan.

Many Afghan figures are calling for the Islamic Republic of Iran to play a role in the Afghan peace process. They believe that given the political situation in Iran and its relations with the government and the people of Afghanistan, all factions will be satisfied with Iran's role.

FA/IRN 83839638