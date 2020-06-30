Iran urges facilitation of gasoline exports to Pakistan

"Pakistani brothers remove obstacles to energy exports to Pakistan," he tweeted.

"While all gasoline storage facilities in Iran are full, prices have risen sharply in Pakistan due to shortage of gasoline," Mousavi noted.

"What is stopping the energy cooperation between the two neighboring countries?" he asked.

As reported, the Petrol shortage in Pakistan has occurred as oil companies have reportedly run out of petrol.

This is mainly due to the decrease in the oil companies' quota which is the main reason why these companies are not purchasing oil.

Meanwhile, the All Pakistan Petroleum Retailers Association (APPRA) demanded a detailed probe into a nationwide fuel shortage and asked the authorities to fix the responsibility.

According to APPRA, all the oil companies except the state-owned oil giant (PSO) delayed the import of petroleum products and violated the rules regarding maintaining the fuel stock.

HJ/ FNA13990410000124