Iran's Shamkhani, Afghanistan's Atmar hold meeting in Tehran

Heading a high-ranking delegation including Afghan political, economy, and security officials, Atmar arrived in Tehran on Sunday and held talks with Iranian FM Zarif and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani.

The two sides conferred, under the framework of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document, on economic, border, energy, water, health, medical, and security cooperation, as well as discuss the conditions of Afghan nationals in Iran, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday.

The document is scheduled to be finalized within the next three months.

