Europe played into hands of two fools: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Tuesday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, “Bolton called Trump an idiot in his memoirs, and Trump, on the other hand, called him an incompetent fool.”

“Why did Europe ignore the common stupidity of two incompetent idiots in leaving JCPOA and played into their hands by issuing an anti-Iranian resolution?” he added.

These remarks came as the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passed a controversial resolution to push for intrusive inspections of two nuclear sites in Iran.

