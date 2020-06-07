Ramadan Abdullah Shalah dedicated his life to Palestinian cause: Shamkhani

For this reason, Leader’s representative Shamkhani today sent a message of condolences to Ziad al-Nakhala Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and condoled the death of Ramadan Abdullah Shalah former secretary-general of the Movement.

The following is the text of the message,

The sudden and tragic death of an old friend Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, who was one of the outstanding and self-sacrificing figures of the Islamic Resistance Movement, caused great sorrow.

As a valuable personality and indefatigable fighter, Dr. Ramadan Abdullah Shalah dedicated his life to the holy cause of Palestinian resistance.

In his relentless struggle against the Zionist occupiers, Dr. Ramadan Abdullah bravely demonstrated the courage and unwavering will of children of the oppressed people of Palestine on the path of their plundered rights and proudly continued the path of Martyr Dr. Fathi Shaghaghi, the founder of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

Undoubtedly, struggles and services rendered by Ramadan Abdullah Shalah, as a hero of stability and symbol of resistance of the Islamic world, are a precious asset that his comrades will take their steps until the complete liberation of the holy Al-Quds as well as the complete annihilation of the Zionist regime firmly.

Hereby, I offer my condolences to the great Palestinian people, commanders and all his comrades in the resistance groups, as well as to his bereaved family.

MA/4943885