Necessary measures to be taken to prevent illegal transit on Iranian-Afghan borders

In this joint statement, the two sides obliged Security-Border Committees to take appropriate measures to ensure security of the two countries’ borders and to prevent illegal transit and also human and goods trafficking.

In this bilateral meeting, the two sides exchanged their views within the framework of eight working committees.

Senior Iranian and Afghan officials discussed under the framework of Iran-Afghanistan comprehensive cooperation document on economic, border, energy, water, health, medical and security cooperation, as well as discuss the conditions of Afghan nationals in Iran.

In addition to his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, Atmar and his accompanying delegation met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Minister of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Shariatmadari.

