Martyrdom of Lt.Gen. Soleimani biggest US gift to terrorism

In a meeting on the political and legal aspects of the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani and his companions, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani noted that the hatred of US and Zionist Regime towards Lt. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was due to their irreplaceable role in the fight against terrorism in the region.

He went on to say that the world must appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of these two commanders who prevented the spread of terrorism, emphasizing that their assassination was the biggest US gift to terrorism and its supporters.

Various judicial, political, security, intelligence, and military officials held a meeting on Saturday discussing the measures adopted to pursue the assassination of the Resistance Commanders by US terrorist forces and made necessary decisions to speed up the process.

At the direct order of US President Donald Trump, American terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3, assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades. Iran vehemently condemned the attack, vowing to take harsh revenge, part of which came five days later by a missile strike at US’ al-Asad airbase in Iraq. Iran has also promised to follow up on the case in international courts.

