No foreign provocation can undermine Iran-Afghanistan close relation: Foreign Ministry

In reaction to the remarks of Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert A. Destro, Iran's Foreign Ministry wrote, "Look who's talking about the rights of refugees! A government whose campaign motto was to "build a wall" and has been repeatedly condemned for its cruel border policies (e.g. separating migrant children from their parents), is lecturing the world about #WorldRefugeeDay."

Referring to the long-standing relations between Iran and Afghanistan, it added, "#Iran and #Afghanistan, as two brotherly nations, have strong, deep-rooted relations that is based on common historical and cultural bonds, and no ill-intended foreign provocation can undermine this close relation."

"For decades,Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees who have fled the war & clashes that were ignited by US meddling &invasion.We'll continue to support our Afghan brothers &sisters during their hardships,& again we call on US to end its destabilizing presence in our region," Foreign Ministry stressed.

Robert Destro has made baseless allegations about the drowning of a number of Afghan illegal migrants in Harirud river, claiming that they call on Iran to respect human rights and stop violence against refugees.

"Horrified by accounts of Afghan migrants and refugees being drowned, shot, and burned alive by Iranian border guards and Iranian police. Those responsible must be held accountable. We again call on Iran to respect #HumanRights and cease violence against refugees. #WorldRefugeeDay," Destro wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

