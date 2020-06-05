Prisoner swap not result of negotiation: Shamkhani

In a tweet on Friday, he wrote, “Trump is in such a bad situation due to his terrible COVID-19 management and public protests that his team has no choice but to produce and portray false success for him.”

“Prisoner swap has not been the result of negotiation and no dialogue will be held in the future,” he added.

It should be noted that Trump reacted to the release of Michael White in a tweet on June 5 and wrote, “So great to have Michael home. Just arrived. Very exciting. Thank you to Iran. Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal. I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

US president claimed that by withdrawing from the Nuclear Deal and pursuing a policy known as the “maximum pressure campaign” he would persuade Iran to come to the negotiating table to reach a “better agreement”.

