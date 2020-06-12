Zionists concerned about toppling racism symbols in West: Shamkhani

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani says perhaps the racist Zionists are more concerned than any other regime about the collapse of the symbols of racism in the West.

In a tweet on Friday, Shamkhani wrote, “The world heard the voice of the oppressed after centuries and perhaps the racist Zionism is more concerned than any other regime about the collapse of the symbols of racism in the West.”

“Because they know after the statues, it will be their turns,” he noted.

These remarks came as many protesters in western countries have torn down statues related to racism and slavery in recent days such as the statue of Edward Colston, a member of the Royal African Company, and a slave trader in Bristol, England, following the brutal killing of a black citizen by the American cops last month. 

