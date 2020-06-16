Iran COVID-19 update: 2,563 new infections, 115 deaths in 24 hours

Speaking in her daily briefing, Health Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,563 new infections have been confirmed in the country since Monday while 939 of the new confirmed cases have been hospitalized. The total number of infections in the country is standing at 192,439, she said.

She also added that 115 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours while 2,815 others are in critical condition.

The virus has so far claimed the lives of 9,065 people in the country, the spokesperson said.

She put the number of COVID-19 tests taken across the country at 293,609 while noting that 152,675 patients with the disease have recovered.

Lari highlighted that Khuzestan, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Khorasan Razavi, Lorestan, Kermanshah, Golestan, Hormozgan, Kordestan, and Sistan and Baluchestan are still in red conditions, pointing to the need for sticking to health guidelines to contain the outbreak.

