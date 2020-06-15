  1. Iran
Jun 15, 2020, 2:42 PM

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 8,950 in Iran: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Some 113 more Iranians died of coronavirus over the past 24 hours and 150,590 people out of a total of 189,876 infected with the coronavirus have survived and recovered, according to Health Ministry.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said that 2,449 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 189,876.

Over the last 24 hours, 113 people died due to the deadly virus, bringing the total death toll to 8,950, she added.

Lari noted that 2,765 cases are in critical condition while 150,590 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

So far, 1,269,164 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she said.

According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world infected by the novel coronavirus has risen to 7,995,480, of whom 435,593 have lost their lives, and 4,110,060 have recovered.

