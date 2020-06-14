Covid-19 infects 187,427 in Iran: health min. spox

Some 2,472 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 187,427 since the outbreak, said Lari in her daily press conference.

She put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 107, which brings the total death toll to 8,837 in Iran.

According to the Health Ministry Spokesperson, 148,674 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, while 2,781 patients are in critical condition.

So far, some 1,244,074 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, Lari said.

According to the latest reports on Sunday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 7,861,333, and 432,204 have lost their lives, while 4,036,124 people have recovered.

ZZ/4949274