Over 7.8mn confirmed with COVID-19 infection across the world

According to the latest reports on Sunday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 7,861,333, and 432,204 have lost their lives, while 4,036,124 people have recovered.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,142,224, including 117,527 fatalities.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 850,796 infections.

It was followed by Russia (520,129), India (321,626), the UK (294,375), Spain (290,685), Italy (236,651), and Peru (220,749).

The coronavirus death toll in Germany has reached 8,867 from more than 187,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 184,955 in Iran, claiming the lives of 8,730 people.

