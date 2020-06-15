  1. World
Coronavirus death toll exceeds 435,000 worldwide

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world infected by the novel coronavirus has risen to 7,995,480, of whom 435,593 have lost their lives, and 4,110,060 have recovered.

Currently, the United States has 2,162,144 confirmed cases and 117,853 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 867,882 positive cases and a death toll of 43,389.

Russia had reported 6,948 deaths as of Monday while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 528,964.

India with 333,008 cases and the UK with 295,889 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 291,008, with a total death toll of 27,136.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 1187,671 in Iran, claiming the lives of 8,870 people.

