Exports from Kermanshah customs registers 9% growth

"Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020), $902.14 million of goods at the wight of 2.23 million tons have been exported abroad from the customs of Kermanshah province; the amounts have increased by 9% in terms of weight and 1% in terms of value compared to the same period last year," Khalil Heidari said.

"Above $504 million worth of good, weighting 1.29 million tons have been exported from Kermanshah's customs of Parviz Khan, Khosravi and Paveh, registering an increase of 5% in value and 17% in weight compared to the same period last year," he added.

As Heidari informed, a total of 900 items have been exported abroad this year from the borders of Kermanshah province.

“Other customs offices of the country exported more than 944,000 tons of products, valued at $397.27 million from borders of Kermanshah province to abroad in the same period, registering 1% drop in terms of weight and 3% decrease in terms of value,” he continued.

