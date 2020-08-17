Iran exports over $152 mn sweet, bread in 4 month

Stating that Iran is one of the powerful rivals in the world in the field of the Confectionery and chocolate industry, Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi announced that in the first 4 months of the current year, Iran has exported more than $58,009,142 million of Iranian sweets and chocolates to more than 38 countries.

Also, at the same time 106,336 tons of dry bread, crumbs, biscuits, wafers, and other cereal products worth $94,883,421 million have been exported to more than 53 countries, he added. He also reported that Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan are Iran’s main sweet and bread export destinations.

According to Latifi, Iranian bread, sweets, and chocolates are being exported to Norway, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, Austria, Canada, Malaysia, Japan, Poland, Djibouti, Armenia, Russia, Pakistan, Kuwait, Ivory Coast, Qatar, Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland, China, Bahrain, Iraq, Tajikistan, Somalia, Yemen, UAE, Afghanistan, Belarus, Niger, Oman and etc.

Being in accordance with international standards and technical knowledge, the machines in Iranian firms are producing desirable products from high-quality raw materials, he added.

