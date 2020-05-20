‘Mountain’ to take part in Hamburg Intl. Filmfest.

The 100-second short film ‘Mountain’ aimed at reducing social harms, produced by the Kurdistan Art Center, tells the story of the dream of a boy on the slopes of a mountain.

Hamburg International Short Film Festival is one of the major short film festivals in Germany. Compared with the longer tradition of its sister festival, Hamburg is much more audience-oriented, more modern or less dogmatic. The enormous variety of films shown is clearly divided into several sections. Organized by the ShortFilmAgency, Germany´s most successful short film distributor, this wide-ranging event attracts especially cinema operators, distributors, and festival organizers as industry guests.

The 36th edition of Hamburg International Short Film Festival will be held on 6-9 November 2020.

