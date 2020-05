The 100-second short film ‘Mountain’ aimed at reducing social harms, produced by the Kurdistan Art Center, tells the story of the dream of a boy on the slopes of a mountain.

‘Mountain’ will be also screened in the 36th edition of the Hamburg International Short Film Festival in Germany which is slated to be held on 6-9 November 2020.

BLUE2BLUE is an international film competition encouraging, promoting and celebrating the use of drones in film making.

