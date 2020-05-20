  1. Culture
May 20, 2020, 4:00 PM

‘The other’ wins at Venice Intercultural Filmfest.

‘The other’ wins at Venice Intercultural Filmfest.

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘The other’ by Saman Hosseinpour has won the best short film award at Venice Intercultural Film Festival in Italy.

‘The other’ is a joint production of Iran and India, narrates the story of a man whose life is being stolen by the other.

The festival wants to reward those productions that highlight significant aspects of local or national cultures. It talks about “inter-culture” that is the relationship between two or more cultures characterized by the mutual enrichment of values, customs, and traditions.

Because of the Covid-19, the festival won't be held on May 29 for the winners' screening. 

ZZ/4930174

News Code 158907

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News