Global COVID-19 death toll tops 371k with over 6.1mn infections

As of Sunday, 6,159,953 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 371,006 and recoveries amounting to 2,738,179.

United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Germany, and India are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

Some 105,557 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 1,816,820 cases have been confirmed.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 499,966 positive cases and death toll of 28,849.

Russia reported on Saturday a total of 396,575 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 4,555.

Spain with 286,308 cases and the UK with 272,826 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

Italy with 232,664 cases and 33,340 stands next in the row.

Iran also announced on Saturday a total of 148,950 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 7,734 and the number of recoveries at 116,827.

